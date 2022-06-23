Dr. Maria Sosenko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sosenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Sosenko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Sosenko, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers, Palos Community Hospital, Riverside Medical Center, Silver Cross Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. Sosenko works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Prairie Rheumatology Associates Sc903 N 129th Infantry Dr Ste 600, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 744-7246
-
2
University of Chicago Medical Center5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (888) 824-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
- Palos Community Hospital
- Riverside Medical Center
- Silver Cross Hospital
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sosenko?
I have been going there for over a year now with many needs and problems. Not only has the Dr. Sosenko been compassionate and attentive, but her staff has been as well. Thank God for them.
About Dr. Maria Sosenko, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Ukrainian
- 1982658852
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sosenko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sosenko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sosenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sosenko works at
Dr. Sosenko has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sosenko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sosenko speaks Ukrainian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sosenko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sosenko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sosenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sosenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.