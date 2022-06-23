Overview

Dr. Maria Sosenko, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers, Palos Community Hospital, Riverside Medical Center, Silver Cross Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Sosenko works at Prairie Rheumatology Associates in Joliet, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.