Dr. Maria Sophia Villanueva, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maria Sophia Villanueva, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of the PHilippines-Philipppine General Hospital and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.
Northeast Surgery P.A.417 State St Ste 330, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 973-8881
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
- St. Joseph Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Maine Community Health Options
I had Dr Villanueva as my surgeon for colon cancer and a colon hernia a year after surgery. She saved my life. Showed so much empathy and understanding. Couldn’t ask for a better doctor. She also helped me with a diagnosis of C-Diff while I was in hospital and she wasn’t even my doctor at the time. A special lady????????
- English, Filipino
- 1295058758
- Washington Hospital Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- University of the PHilippines-Philipppine General Hospital
- Univ of the Philippines
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
