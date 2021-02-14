Overview

Dr. Maria Sophia Villanueva, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of the PHilippines-Philipppine General Hospital and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Villanueva works at Umass Memorial Medical Group in Bangor, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.