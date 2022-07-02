Dr. Maria Solano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Solano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Solano, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Fac Med U del Valle, Cali and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Solano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Beach Clinic4308 Alton Rd Ste 420, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 695-0740Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solano?
The best Endocrinologist in the Miami area
About Dr. Maria Solano, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508883570
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Pittsburgh
- Fac Med U del Valle, Cali
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solano works at
Dr. Solano has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Solano speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Solano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.