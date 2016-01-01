See All Nephrologists in Elizabeth, NJ
Dr. Maria Silva Khazaei, MD

Nephrology
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Silva Khazaei, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Silva Khazaei works at Champaign Dental Group in Elizabeth, NJ with other offices in Linden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cesar B Holgado MD LLC
    240 Williamson St Ste 405, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 527-1700
    Nna of Elizabeth
    595 Division St Ste B, Elizabeth, NJ 07201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 436-3007
    Fresenius Medical Care Linden
    630 W Saint Georges Ave, Linden, NJ 07036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 925-5161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trinitas Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Maria Silva Khazaei, MD

    Nephrology
    36 years of experience
    English, Portuguese and Spanish
    1588646400
    Education & Certifications

    CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Silva Khazaei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silva Khazaei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silva Khazaei has seen patients for Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silva Khazaei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Silva Khazaei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva Khazaei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silva Khazaei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silva Khazaei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

