Overview

Dr. Maria Silva, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEBRASKA METHODIST COLLEGE OF NURSINGALLIED HEALTH and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Silva works at Emory Neurology & Emory ALS Clinic in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.