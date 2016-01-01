Dr. Shtessel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maria Shtessel, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Shtessel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Shtessel works at
Locations
The St. Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center440 W 114Th St, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 523-8672Tuesday8:00am - 1:00pm
Mount Sinai Medical Center5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-0764Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Mount Sinai Doctors Forest Hills9901 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 520-6100Monday9:00am - 4:00pm
Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital of New York-presbyterian3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-2300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria Shtessel, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shtessel has seen patients for Hives, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shtessel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
