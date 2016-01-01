See All Pediatricians in San Marcos, CA
Dr. Maria Sebiane, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Maria Sebiane, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego.

Dr. Sebiane works at North County Health Services in San Marcos, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North County Health Services
    North County Health Services
150 Valpreda Rd Ste 105, San Marcos, CA 92069
(760) 736-6700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Wellness Examination
Allergic Rhinitis
Diabetes Counseling
Wellness Examination
Allergic Rhinitis

Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Maria Sebiane, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 34 years of experience
  • English
  • 1740295229
Education & Certifications

  • U Calif Irvine
  • U Calif Irvine
  • University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Maria Sebiane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sebiane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sebiane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sebiane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sebiane works at North County Health Services in San Marcos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sebiane’s profile.

Dr. Sebiane has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebiane.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sebiane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sebiane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

