Dr. Maria Sebiane, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Sebiane, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego.
Dr. Sebiane works at
Locations
North County Health Services150 Valpreda Rd Ste 105, San Marcos, CA 92069 Directions (760) 736-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria Sebiane, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1740295229
Education & Certifications
- U Calif Irvine
- U Calif Irvine
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sebiane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sebiane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sebiane has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebiane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sebiane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sebiane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.