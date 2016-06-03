Dr. Maria Scouros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scouros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Scouros, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Scouros, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CHARING CROSS HOSPITAL.
Locations
Pride of Texas Home Health1220 Blalock Rd Ste 205, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 464-9559
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scouros diagnosed and treated me for lymphoma. She was very professional, caring, and, as far as I'm concerned, the best doctor I could of ever had. She is the reason why I'm still here today. She took the time to explain my treatment to my family when I was unable to comprehend what was going on around me. She helped me through a very dark time in my life. I would like to thank her and her staff. George
About Dr. Maria Scouros, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 49 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CHARING CROSS HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scouros has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scouros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scouros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scouros has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scouros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scouros speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Scouros. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scouros.
