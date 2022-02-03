Overview

Dr. Maria Santos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from University Of The East and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Santos works at Lake Mead Pediatrics in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.