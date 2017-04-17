Overview

Dr. Maria Santiago, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad Catolica De Cordoba and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Santiago works at Collier Neurologic Specialists in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.