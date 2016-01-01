Dr. Maria Teresa Santiago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santiago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Teresa Santiago, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Teresa Santiago, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Nslij26901 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 470-4932
Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Pulmonary Medicine At Lake Success1991 Marcus Ave Ste 302, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 321-8680
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria Teresa Santiago, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Filipino and Tagalog
- 1578528816
Education & Certifications
- Schneider Chldns Hospital
- Lincoln Med Center
- Philippine Genl Hosp
- University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
- University of the Philippines
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santiago has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santiago accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santiago has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santiago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Santiago speaks Filipino and Tagalog.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Santiago. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santiago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santiago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santiago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.