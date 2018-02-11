Dr. Maria Sanjorge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanjorge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Sanjorge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Sanjorge, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University C.E.T.E.C. / School of Medicine.
Dr. Sanjorge works at
Locations
-
1
San Jorge, Maria C, M.d.2560 Rca Blvd Ste 113, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 626-5790
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanjorge?
Dr. San Jorge and her office manager Courtney are amazing! So nice. If you have to wait a few minutes she is so worth it!
About Dr. Maria Sanjorge, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992863740
Education & Certifications
- U Conn Prim Care Ped Prg
- U Conn Prim Care Ped Prm
- University C.E.T.E.C. / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanjorge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanjorge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanjorge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanjorge works at
Dr. Sanjorge speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanjorge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanjorge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanjorge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanjorge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.