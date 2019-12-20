See All Podiatrists in Katy, TX
Podiatry
5 (3)
Dr. Maria Sandoval, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Katy, TX. 

Dr. Sandoval works at Your Total Foot Care Specialist in Katy, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX and Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Your Total Foot Care Specialist PA
    1331 W Grand Pkwy N Ste 140, Katy, TX 77493 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 395-3338
    Lone Star Lung and Sleep Clinic
    27700 Highway 290 Ste 310, Cypress, TX 77433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 395-3338
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Rc Vanbiber MD
    2500 Fondren Rd Ste 255, Houston, TX 77063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 395-3338
    Your Total Foot Care Specialist
    23230 RED RIVER DR, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 395-3338

Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Dec 20, 2019
    I highly recommend Dr. Sandoval. I had no wait time. She treated my problem painlessly. The staff is also very good.
    David Shaddix — Dec 20, 2019
    • Podiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1114935350
    Dr. Sandoval has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sandoval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandoval. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandoval.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandoval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandoval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

