Dr. Sandoval has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Sandoval, DPM
Overview
Dr. Maria Sandoval, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Katy, TX.
Dr. Sandoval works at
Locations
Your Total Foot Care Specialist PA1331 W Grand Pkwy N Ste 140, Katy, TX 77493 Directions (281) 395-3338
Lone Star Lung and Sleep Clinic27700 Highway 290 Ste 310, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 395-3338Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Rc Vanbiber MD2500 Fondren Rd Ste 255, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (281) 395-3338
Your Total Foot Care Specialist23230 RED RIVER DR, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 395-3338
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Sandoval. I had no wait time. She treated my problem painlessly. The staff is also very good.
About Dr. Maria Sandoval, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1114935350
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandoval accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandoval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sandoval speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandoval. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandoval.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandoval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandoval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.