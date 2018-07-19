See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Maria Saketos, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Saketos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Saketos works at NYU Langone Reproductive Specialists of New York in Mineola, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like In Vitro Fertilization and Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Reproductive Specialists of New York
    200 Old Country Rd Ste 350, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 739-2100
    Monday
    6:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis Center
    240 E 38th St Fl 18, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 739-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 19, 2018
    I will always pray for Dr. Saketos and her family. I owe her my now already 14 year old twins son and daughter. after my children were born I recommended her to my close friend who was battling infertility on and off for 9 years, thanks to Dr. Maria's help my friend has a beautiful 12 year old daughter now. as a matter of fact, all the doctors I met in the clinic at that time, like Dr. Sang and Dr. Bray were just awesome: very educated, professional and compassionate
    Nancy in Plainview , NY — Jul 19, 2018
    About Dr. Maria Saketos, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1306822820
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Saketos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saketos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saketos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saketos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saketos has seen patients for In Vitro Fertilization and Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saketos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Saketos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saketos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saketos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saketos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

