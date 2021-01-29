Dr. Maria Saizquintana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saizquintana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Saizquintana, MD
Dr. Maria Saizquintana, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan Kettering
Dr. Saizquintana works at
Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Medical Provider Group230 E Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 967-4000
Carlos J. Lavernia MD PA2550 S Douglas Rd Ste 301, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 456-1014
She is a very patient , caring,concern doctor always knew and remembered who i was and truly showed me how much she cared about what was going on in my life. Staff is excellent alway got back to me when i left messages , Jacqui always sweet never showed she was stressed and never in 4 years of treatment did she treated me as stranger. I will miss everyone in the office and my Dr. Saiz
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1285878272
- Memorial Sloan Kettering
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital
Dr. Saizquintana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saizquintana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saizquintana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saizquintana works at
Dr. Saizquintana has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saizquintana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Saizquintana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saizquintana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saizquintana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saizquintana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.