Overview

Dr. Maria Russell, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Grady Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Russell works at Emory University Division of Surgical Oncology, Atlanta, GA in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Neuroendocrine Tumors and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.