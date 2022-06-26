Dr. Rumsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Rumsey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Rumsey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 289 Pleasant St Ste 301, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (508) 679-9955
-
2
Primacare PC Gyn67 SLADES FERRY AVE, Somerset, MA 02726 Directions (508) 678-5633
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding
About Dr. Maria Rumsey, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1023295516
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Georgetown
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rumsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rumsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rumsey has seen patients for Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rumsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rumsey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rumsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rumsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rumsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.