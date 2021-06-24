Overview

Dr. Maria Rossell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Rossell works at Texas Childrens Pediatrics in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.