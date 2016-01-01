Dr. Maria Rosario Ferreira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferreira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Rosario Ferreira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Rosario Ferreira, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade De Lisboa, Faculdade De Medicina De Lisboa and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ferreira works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Galter675 N Saint Clair St Ste 2140, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-2000
-
2
Northwestern Medical Group259 E Erie St Ste 1600 Fl 16, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5620
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferreira?
About Dr. Maria Rosario Ferreira, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1194755421
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Universidade De Lisboa, Faculdade De Medicina De Lisboa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferreira has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferreira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferreira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferreira works at
Dr. Ferreira has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferreira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ferreira speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferreira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferreira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferreira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferreira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.