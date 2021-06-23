Dr. Maria Rosalie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosalie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Rosalie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Rosalie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Rosalie works at
Locations
-
1
Paramus Office1 W Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 251-2323
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosalie?
I find Dr. Rosalie to be very invested in her patients' health and well-being. She's easy to talk to and always very informative.
About Dr. Maria Rosalie, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1609168079
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosalie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosalie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosalie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosalie works at
Dr. Rosalie has seen patients for Pap Smear, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosalie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosalie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosalie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosalie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosalie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.