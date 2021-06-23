Overview

Dr. Maria Rosalie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Rosalie works at Bergen Medical Associates in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.