Dr. Jimenez Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Jimenez Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Jimenez Rodriguez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 3709 W Hamilton Ave Ste 8, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 436-0050
Clinical Research of Brandon500 Vonderburg Dr Ste 201E, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 436-0050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Lots of personal attention. By far the most caring doctor I have ever dealt with.
About Dr. Maria Jimenez Rodriguez, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1437522844
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
