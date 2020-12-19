Overview

Dr. Maria Rodebaugh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital, Boundary Community Hospital, Kootenai Health, Newport Hospital and Health Services, Saint Mary's Hospital and Shoshone Medical Center.



Dr. Rodebaugh works at Kootenai Clinic Diabetes and Endocrinology in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.