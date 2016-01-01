Overview

Dr. Maria Rizo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Metropolitan State University.



Dr. Rizo works at ABC Pediatrics of Port St Lucie in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.