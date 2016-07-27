Dr. Maria Rhee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Rhee, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Rhee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Rhee works at
Locations
Ana Maria Apoltan MD PC677 S Main St, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (203) 248-7433
Gastroenterology - North Haven4A Devine St, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 248-7433
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I find Dr Rhee to be extremely caring. She never makes me feel rushed and has an extremely professional staff.
About Dr. Maria Rhee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1518965888
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhee has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.