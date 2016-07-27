Overview

Dr. Maria Rhee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Rhee works at NORTHEAST MEDICAL GROUP in Cheshire, CT with other offices in North Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.