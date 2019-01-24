See All Psychiatrists in Lancaster, PA
Dr. Maria Reis, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Reis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.

Dr. Reis works at TW PONESSA & ASSOCIATES COUNSELING SERVICES in Lancaster, PA with other offices in Plymouth Meeting, PA and Reading, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Tw Ponessa and Associates
    410 N Prince St, Lancaster, PA 17603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 560-7917
    Plymouth Psychiatric Assocs
    1041 Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 270-0700
    Chor Youth and Family Services
    1010 Centre Ave, Reading, PA 19601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 478-8266

  • Lancaster General Hospital

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 24, 2019
    Have been going to Dr. Reis 15 plus years. I can't imagine a better doctor for me !!!!!
    — Jan 24, 2019
    About Dr. Maria Reis, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124195680
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Reis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

