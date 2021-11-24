Overview

Dr. Maria Regalado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT.



Dr. Regalado works at Las Vegas House Call Doctor in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.