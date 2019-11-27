Dr. Maria Regalado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Regalado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Regalado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Regalado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.
Locations
Laredo Covenant Dental7917 McPherson Rd Ste 202, Laredo, TX 78045 Directions (956) 267-4130
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Regalado made me feel comfortable and clearly described my medical issues. She was positive about the proposed treatment and informed me of a new facility near the Doctor's Hospital.
About Dr. Maria Regalado, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407818149
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall University School Grad Med Ed|St Michael'S Med Center|Tx Tech University Health Science Center
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
