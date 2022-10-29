Dr. Ramos Mendez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Ramos Mendez, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Ramos Mendez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 440 W 114th St Ste 220, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 659-8552
-
2
Jhh Home Health Care Inc120 W 106th St, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 870-5000
-
3
Mount Sinai1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-6500
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramos Mendez?
Exceptional Doctor very knowledgeable and passionate.
About Dr. Maria Ramos Mendez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1790110195
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramos Mendez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramos Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos Mendez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos Mendez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramos Mendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramos Mendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.