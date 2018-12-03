Dr. Pucevich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Pucevich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Pucevich, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Coraopolis, PA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Pucevich works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Western Pennsylvania Inc.500 Cherrington Pkwy Ste 410, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (412) 262-1064
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maria Pucevich is wonderful...she is thorough and so nice . The entire office is helpful and runs like a well oiled machine...I highly recommend!
About Dr. Maria Pucevich, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
