Dr. Maria Prodanovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prodanovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Prodanovic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Prodanovic, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Prodanovic works at
Locations
-
1
Sun City Kidz Clinic3917 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7592
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prodanovic?
She is an excellent Dr. My family love her
About Dr. Maria Prodanovic, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1194930966
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prodanovic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prodanovic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prodanovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prodanovic works at
Dr. Prodanovic speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Prodanovic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prodanovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prodanovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prodanovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.