Overview

Dr. Maria Prelipcean, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Prelipcean works at Southview Medical Group in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.