Dr. Batoon Posadas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Batoon Posadas, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Batoon Posadas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
Locations
Tmc Medical Network Dba Tmcone2380 N Ferguson Ave Ste 104, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 382-2948Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Without a doubt, the best endocrinologist in Tucson! Very attentive, very caring and very helpful. I’ve had type 1 diabetes for almost 40 years, and you won’t find a better care giver anywhere.
About Dr. Maria Batoon Posadas, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1457362113
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batoon Posadas accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batoon Posadas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Batoon Posadas works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Batoon Posadas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batoon Posadas.
