Dr. Maria Aurora Salas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Salas works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.