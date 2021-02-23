Overview

Dr. Maria Polizzi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Howell, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Polizzi works at Ramtown Medical Center in Howell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.