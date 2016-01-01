Overview

Dr. Maria Pochcial, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They completed their fellowship with All Childns Hospital University Sthn Fla



Dr. Pochcial works at Gessler Clinic in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.