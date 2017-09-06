Overview

Dr. Maria Pico, MD is a Dermatologist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.



Dr. Pico works at Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.