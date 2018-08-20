Overview

Dr. Maria Picciano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Picciano works at Robert Picciano M.d. & Maria Vieira Picciano M.d. PC in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.