Dr. Maria Petrini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Petrini, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, DE.
Dr. Petrini works at
Locations
-
1
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (800) 416-4441
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Petrini?
Dr. Petrini goes above and beyond for her patients and families. I love her! I won't take my child to see anyone else
About Dr. Maria Petrini, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1467544205
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrini has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petrini works at
Dr. Petrini speaks Spanish.
Dr. Petrini has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.