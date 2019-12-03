Overview

Dr. Maria Pavlis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.



Dr. Pavlis works at Yale New Haven Health Heart And Vascular Center in Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.