Dr. Maria Pavlis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavlis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Pavlis, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Pavlis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
Dr. Pavlis works at
Locations
-
1
Yale New Haven Health Heart And Vascular Center500 W Putnam Ave Ste 350, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 863-4210
-
2
Greenwich Hospital5 Perryridge Rd, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 863-3164
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pavlis?
The best! Listen and addresses my concerns. I specifically sought out a female doctor as a cardiologist and she took my concerns seriously.
About Dr. Maria Pavlis, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1477586311
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pavlis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pavlis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pavlis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pavlis works at
Dr. Pavlis has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pavlis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavlis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavlis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pavlis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pavlis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.