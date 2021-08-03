Dr. Paul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Paul, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Paul, MD is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.
Dr. Paul works at
Locations
-
1
South Hills Dermatology PC363 Vanadium Rd Ste 101, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 279-6799
-
2
South Hills Dermatology PC2001 Waterdam Plaza Dr Ste 101, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 942-0992
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paul?
Have seen Dr. Paul for many years; very efficient; found several melanomas and referred for surgery, no further problems.
About Dr. Maria Paul, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1144286766
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paul works at
Dr. Paul has seen patients for Dermatitis, Lipomas and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.