Dr. Maria Paschalidis, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Union City, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Paschalidis works at Maria Paschalidis, DO in Union City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.