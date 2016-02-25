See All Neurologists in Metairie, LA
Dr. Maria Palmer, MD

Neurology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Palmer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Montpellier 2/ Faculti De Midecine De Montpellier -Nimes and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.

Dr. Palmer works at Richard D. Palmer MD & Maria A Palmer MD (APMC) Metairie, LA in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard & Marie Palmer Apmc
    3939 Houma Blvd Ste 5, Metairie, LA 70006 (504) 885-9121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Puncture Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 25, 2016
    Dr.Palmer is wonderful. Her exam was extremely thorough and she was very attentive. She took her time with my exam and spent well over an hour discussing my symptoms and alleviating my fears without making me and my husband feel ignorant about all of our questions. One of the best encounters I've ever had with a doctor.
    Montaf1975 in Metairie — Feb 25, 2016
    About Dr. Maria Palmer, MD

    • Neurology
    • 58 years of experience
    • English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1073797528
    Education & Certifications

    • Med Center La New Orleans Tulane
    • French Hospital Manhattan Ny
    • University of Montpellier 2/ Faculti De Midecine De Montpellier -Nimes
    • Universidade De Lisboa
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palmer works at Richard D. Palmer MD & Maria A Palmer MD (APMC) Metairie, LA in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Palmer’s profile.

    Dr. Palmer speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

