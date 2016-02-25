Dr. Maria Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Palmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Palmer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Montpellier 2/ Faculti De Midecine De Montpellier -Nimes and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Palmer works at
Locations
Richard & Marie Palmer Apmc3939 Houma Blvd Ste 5, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 885-9121
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Palmer is wonderful. Her exam was extremely thorough and she was very attentive. She took her time with my exam and spent well over an hour discussing my symptoms and alleviating my fears without making me and my husband feel ignorant about all of our questions. One of the best encounters I've ever had with a doctor.
About Dr. Maria Palmer, MD
- Neurology
- 58 years of experience
- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Med Center La New Orleans Tulane
- French Hospital Manhattan Ny
- University of Montpellier 2/ Faculti De Midecine De Montpellier -Nimes
- Universidade De Lisboa
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer works at
Dr. Palmer speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
