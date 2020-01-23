See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Maria Pachori, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Maria Pachori, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Maria Pachori, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.

Dr. Pachori works at SOUTHWEST FLORIDA WOMENS GROUP PA in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Amniocentesis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Florida Womens Group PA
    1890 SW Health Pkwy Ste 303, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 593-0990
  2. 2
    Premier Hospitalists of Southwest Florida LLC
    18101 LAGOS WAY, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 650-0702

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • NCH North Naples Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Colposcopy
Amniocentesis
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Colposcopy
Amniocentesis
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Supracervical Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pachori?

    Jan 23, 2020
    She is very knowledgeable, super friendly, thorough, and speaks to you clearly and understandably about your health.
    Lisa Q — Jan 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maria Pachori, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maria Pachori, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pachori to family and friends

    Dr. Pachori's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pachori

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maria Pachori, MD.

    About Dr. Maria Pachori, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669624441
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Pachori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pachori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pachori has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pachori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pachori works at SOUTHWEST FLORIDA WOMENS GROUP PA in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pachori’s profile.

    Dr. Pachori has seen patients for Colposcopy, Amniocentesis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pachori on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Pachori. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pachori.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pachori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pachori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Maria Pachori, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.