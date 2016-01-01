Overview

Dr. Maria Orig, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.



Dr. Orig works at Carroll County Nephrology in Carrollton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.