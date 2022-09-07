Overview

Dr. Maria Orellana, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Orellana works at Catholic Health in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.