Dr. Ongsiako has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Ongsiako, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Ongsiako, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 660 Tennent Rd Ste 103, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 617-2222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria Ongsiako, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1639262975
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
