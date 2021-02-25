Dr. Maria Nickolova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nickolova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Nickolova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Nickolova, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Nickolova works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Suburban Psychiatric Associates Llp85 Bryant Woods S, Buffalo, NY 14228 Directions (716) 689-3333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nickolova?
Dr. Nickolova was easy to speak with. She was very thorough in her efforts to understand my needs. I highly recommend her. I felt very comfortable talking with her. This was my first video conference. I enjoyed it.
About Dr. Maria Nickolova, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1093718819
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nickolova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nickolova accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nickolova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nickolova works at
Dr. Nickolova has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nickolova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Nickolova. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nickolova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nickolova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nickolova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.