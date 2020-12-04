Dr. Maria Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Newman, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Newman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Newman works at
Locations
Gastrointestinal Associates PC801 N Weisgarber Rd Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 588-5121
Knoxville Gastroenterology Anesthesia Associates LLC1311 Dowell Springs Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 588-5121
The Endoscopy Center North629 Delozier Way Ste 100, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 947-1161
- 4 11440 Parkside Dr Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 588-5121
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Newman for over 15 years. Recently, my gastrointestinal issues have increased and she performed an endoscopy. Dr Newman and her team were very professional and she was very thorough investigating possible causes of my increased symptoms.
About Dr. Maria Newman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
