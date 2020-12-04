Overview

Dr. Maria Newman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Newman works at Gastrointestinal Associates in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Powell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.