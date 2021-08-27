Dr. Maria Nabong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nabong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Nabong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Nabong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Nabong works at
Locations
1
Kidshealth Pediatrics5425 E Bell Rd Ste 131, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (602) 374-3396
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nabong is patient, caring and understanding. As first time parents Dr. Nabong has been ver comforting and helpful with our daughter’s development. Her office is impeccable, the staff are friendly and helpful and the there’s hardly ever a wait of more than 5 minutes. I would definitely recommend her practice.
About Dr. Maria Nabong, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English, Filipino and Spanish
- 1275547150
Education & Certifications
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nabong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nabong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nabong speaks Filipino and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nabong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nabong.
