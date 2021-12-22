Overview

Dr. Maria Muste, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Muste works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care in Eastchester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.